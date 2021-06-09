New start for Madison Jazz Festival

Canceled last year for the first time in its 33-year history, the annual festival is back in a big way — with 10 consecutive days of jazz events from Friday, June 11, through Sunday, June 20. Many shows are outdoors — including headlining concerts Sunday, June 13, and Saturday, June 19. The June 13 show at Breese Stevens Field features one of today’s most influential and popular drummers: Nate Smith + KinFolk, with an opening performance by Greg Ward’s Rogue Parade. On June 19, renowned trumpeter Marquis Hill will perform at the Memorial Union Terrace with the Donna Woodall Group opening.

Things kick off on June 11 with “Strollin’ Capitol East” — a neighborhood jazz crawl showcasing local talent at four different venues along East Washington Avenue and East Main Street. The rest of the festival features some of today’s finest jazz artists including Roscoe Mitchell, Sarah M. Greer, Arun Luthra and Isaiah Collier, along with local favorites the Acoplados Latin Project, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and many others. Special events include a public virtual master class by bassist Peter Dominguez and a livestreamed presentation on the Camaguey Jazz project.

Many events are free, while others require advance tickets. A full schedule is available at madisonjazzfestivalwi.org.