It has taken only three years for one-third of Division I men’s college hockey teams to get a new head coach.
This offseason brought eight moves, three of them involving teams that were in the NCAA tournament last season (Boston University, Denver, St. Cloud State) and two because of coaches leaving to take over NHL teams:
Former associate head coach Albie O’Connell took over from new New York Rangers coach David Quinn at Boston University.
David Carle is in charge at Denver after Jim Montgomery became head coach of the Dallas Stars.
Bob Motzko replaced Lucia at Minnesota, and former Duluth assistant Brett Larson took over for Motzko at St. Cloud State; Mike Souza completed the planned transition from the retiring Dick Umile at New Hampshire; Merrimack fired Mark Dennehy and replaced him with Scott Borek; and both Alaska schools started over, with Erik Largen at Alaska and Matt Curley at Alaska Anchorage.