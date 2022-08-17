 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New leaders

  • 0
Danielle Hart - UW volleyball

The UW program always has focused on developing a team of leaders, and last year’s class of fifth-year seniors proved to be one of the best ever. But there is an opening for new leaders to step up with the departure of icons like Dana Rettke and Hilley and sparkplug Lauren Barnes.

Team captains Danielle Hart (above center), in her sixth year in the program, and Ashburn and Hammill have taken on that official leadership role and demonstrated their natural skills in that area through the summer and preseason training.

The next step will be to have the leaders assert themselves and others emerge as the season progresses with the tension that inevitably comes with pressure-filled matches.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics