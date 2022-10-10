 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Glarus/Monticello (1-7) at Columbus (8-0)

  • 0
Colton Brunell1

Columbus junior Colton Brunell races past a Lodi defender during a Capitol Conference game on Sept. 30.

The Cardinals can polish off a perfect regular season and secure an outright Capitol Conference title with a win over the Glarner Knights this week, but much more than that is at stake. After rushing for 183 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 54-13 win over Lakeside Lutheran, junior Colton Brunell is on the cusp of becoming Columbus' all-time rushing leader. Brunell, who set the single-season rushing record with 2,221 yards last year, needs just 147 yards to break the mark of 3,826 set by Nathan Roberts from 1994-1996. New Glarus/Monticello meanwhile is looking to rebound after a 42-7 loss to Lodi.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics