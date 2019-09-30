This app has settings you can use receive alerts from several categories. All are turned on by default.
To review your settings, tap the menu icon at top left. Then select "Notifications" from the top row.
A new screen will open showing you enabled notifications. In addition to breaking news, you'll see other alerts along with Wisconsin Badgers sports, crime and politics.
You can turn on or off any of the alert types with this screen.
To ask a question or send feedback, tap the "send feedback" button at the bottom of the menu options.