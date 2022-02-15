 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NET Rankings, Quadrant wins

  • 0

UW was No. 23 in the NET rankings Tuesday, four spots lower than it was last week. 

The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.

Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:

NET rankings explainer

The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

UW is 7-4 in Quadrant 1 games, 4-0 in Quadrant 2 games and 8-1 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. Its lone Quadrant 3 loss was against Rutgers on Saturday. 

People are also reading…

Tuesday’s game at Indiana will be a Quadrant 1 game, and Sunday's matchup against Michigan likely will be a Quadrant 2 game.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics