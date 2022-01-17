NET Rankings, Quadrant wins

UW was No. 18 in the NET rankings Monday, up six spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 5-1 in Quadrant 1 games — tied with Baylor and Iowa State for the most in Division 1 — 4-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 5-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. The Badgers’ games at Northwestern and against Michigan State are Quadrant 1 games. Northwestern is No. 72 in the NET Rankings and the Spartans are No. 23.