NET RANKINGS, QUADRANT WINS

The Badgers were up two spots in Monday’s Net rankings to No. 27. UW has hovered in this range since getting the season back on track after a disappointing November.
The NET Rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and for the process of tournament selection.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
So far this season, UW is 8-8 in Quadrant 1 games, 4-1 in Quadrant 2 games, 1-1 in Quadrant 3 games, and 6-0 in Quadrant 4 games. The Badgers’ Q Score of 1.34 is 23rd in the country.