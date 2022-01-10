 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 24 in the NET rankings Monday, down two spots from last week.

The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.

Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:

NET rankings explainer

The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

UW is 4-1 in Quadrant 1 games, 4-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 5-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. The Badgers’ game against Ohio State this week is a Quadrant 1 game for both teams; OSU is No. 25 in the NET rankings.

