James Palmer Jr. - Nebraska

Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. is averaging 19.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a senior. 

Record: 10-2, 1-1 Big Ten

Remaining non-conference game: vs. Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.

All-Big Ten candidates: Senior guard James Palmer Jr. (19.9 ppg), senior forward Isaac Copeland Jr. (14.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and senior guard Glynn Watson Jr. (13.4 ppg).

The good: Opponents are shooting 37.9 percent overall and 26.6 percent from 3-point range against the Cornhuskers.

The bad: Nebraska lacks depth beyond its senior-laden starting five. Bench players account for 22.8 percent of the team’s minutes, which ranks No. 332 nationally and 13th in the Big Ten.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags