Record: 10-2, 1-1 Big Ten
Remaining non-conference game: vs. Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday.
All-Big Ten candidates: Senior guard James Palmer Jr. (19.9 ppg), senior forward Isaac Copeland Jr. (14.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and senior guard Glynn Watson Jr. (13.4 ppg).
The good: Opponents are shooting 37.9 percent overall and 26.6 percent from 3-point range against the Cornhuskers.
The bad: Nebraska lacks depth beyond its senior-laden starting five. Bench players account for 22.8 percent of the team’s minutes, which ranks No. 332 nationally and 13th in the Big Ten.