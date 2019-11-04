JAN. 21 — KOHL CENTER
FEB. 15 — PINNACLE BANK ARENA IN LINCOLN, NEBRASKA
COACH’S CORNER
Fred Hoiberg takes over for Tim Miles, who went 116-114 in seven seasons with the Cornhuskers. Hoiberg inherits a program that has never won a game in the NCAA tournament. Hoiberg was born in Lincoln and his grandfather, Jerry Bush, coached the Huskers for nine seasons from 1953-63. After a successful run at his alma mater, Iowa State, where he went 115-56 in five seasons, Hoiberg returned to the NBA. He spent three-plus seasons with the Chicago Bulls before being fired last December. “I’m looking forward to getting back on the sidelines,” Hoiberg said. “I’d had enough of waking up and drinking coffee and watching game shows and doing puzzles.”
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. (above) sat out last season after transferring from Robert Morris. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game to earn second-team All-Northeast Conference recognition as a sophomore.
SCOUTING REPORT
Fourteen of the 16 players on Nebraska’s roster are new to the program. The only holdovers are Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who played 307 minutes last season, and Burke. Among the newcomers: senior guard Haanif Cheatham, who started 65 games over two seasons at Marquette before landing at Florida Gulf Coast, where he averaged 13.2 points last season; sophomore guard Cam Mack, who began his career at Stephen F. Austin and averaged 19.1 points and 7.6 assists per game last season at Salt Lake Community College; and junior guard Jervay Green, who began his career at George Washington and averaged 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season at Western Nebraska Community College. “I do like this group,” Hoiberg said. “I hope we go out and play with a chip on our shoulder every time we step on the floor.” … Hoiberg’s staff includes former Nebraska coach Doc Sadler.
THE NUMBER
7 | Freshmen on Nebraska’s roster.