JAN. 29 | PINNACLE BANK ARENA IN LINCOLN, NEBRASKA
COACH’S CORNER
Tim Miles is 97-97 in six seasons with the Cornhuskers. Nebraska finished 13-5 in the Big Ten and 22-11 overall last season, matching the second-highest win total in program history, but it wasn’t enough to get the Huskers in the NCAA tournament. Miles’ team didn’t exactly make a strong case for itself by dropping a 66-59 decision to Mississippi State in the opening round of the NIT. Still, expectations are soaring in Lincoln because Nebraska returns its top four scorers from 2017-18.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard James Palmer Jr. averaged a team-high 17.2 points per game in his first season at Nebraska. Palmer, who began his career at Miami (Fla.), reached double figures in all but two games and exploded for 34 points in a loss at Ohio State. “One of the smartest players on the floor that I’ve coached in a long, long time,” Miles said. “He knows everything that’s going on, knows where everybody is supposed to be. You can tell him something on a counter and in a (short) amount of time, he picks it up, executes it just like you’ve been practicing it all week.”
SCOUTING REPORT
The last time Nebraska began a season with this much hype was in 2014-15 after it went 11-7 in the Big Ten and qualified for the NCAA tournament the previous year. That didn’t turn out well for the Huskers, who followed up their breakthrough campaign with 13-18 overall and 5-13 in conference play. … Center Jordy Tshimanga, who averaged 4.6 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per game last season, left the program in June and transferred to Dayton. … In addition to Palmer, Nebraska returns two other double-digit scorers — senior forward Isaac Copeland (12.9 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and senior point guard Glynn Watson (10.5 ppg) — as well as versatile junior forward Isaiah Roby (8.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg).
THE NUMBER
0 | NCAA tournament wins for Nebraska, which is 0-7 in the Big Dance.