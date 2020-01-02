NEBRASKA

Nebraska guard Cam Mack

Record: 6-7, 1-1 Big Ten

NET ranking: 178

All-Big Ten candidate: Sophomore guard Cam Mack, above, (12.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 6.5 apg).

Big picture: Arguably the biggest shocker of the first round of Big Ten play was the Cornhuskers’ 70-56 win over visiting Purdue on Dec. 15. This is a Nebraska team that has lost at home to UC Riverside, Southern Utah and North Dakota. The fact the Huskers have struggled in Fred Hoiberg’s first season isn’t a surprise. Hoiberg’s roster includes seven freshmen and seven other players who weren’t on the roster last season.

