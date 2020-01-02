Big picture: Arguably the biggest shocker of the first round of Big Ten play was the Cornhuskers’ 70-56 win over visiting Purdue on Dec. 15. This is a Nebraska team that has lost at home to UC Riverside, Southern Utah and North Dakota. The fact the Huskers have struggled in Fred Hoiberg’s first season isn’t a surprise. Hoiberg’s roster includes seven freshmen and seven other players who weren’t on the roster last season.