Dec. 21 | Kohl Center

Feb. 11 | Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

COACH’S CORNER

The Cornhuskers went 7-25 in Fred Hoiberg’s first season in 2019-20, including 2-18 in the Big Ten. After beating Iowa 76-70 on Jan. 7, Nebraska lost its final 17 games of the season. For better or for worse, Hoiberg must replace five of the top six scorers from his first team in Lincoln.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Teddy Allen (above), a 6-6 junior guard, was the leading scorer among NJCAA players last season while playing at Western Nebraska Community College. Allen averaged 31.4 points per game while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range and over 88 percent from the free throw line. Allen began his career at West Virginia, where he averaged 7.0 points off the bench in 2017-18.

SCOUTING REPORT

Sophomore forward Dalano Banton sat out last season after transferring from Western Kentucky. He had eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Hilltoppers’ 83-76 win over visiting UW on Dec. 29, 2018. … Senior point guard Kobe Webster is a graduate transfer from Western Illinois, where he piled up over 1,400 points and nearly 300 assists in 85 career starts. … Junior guard Trey McGowens was granted a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible to play this season after transferring from Pittsburgh, where he averaged 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 2019-20. Hoiberg landed McGowens’ younger brother Bryce, a shooting guard who’s ranked among the top 35 players in the 2021 recruiting class.