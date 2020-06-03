Nebraska: Will strong recruiting finally pay off?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In the past four seasons, the Cornhuskers are a good example that success in college football goes beyond landing good recruits.

Since 2017, Nebraska hasn’t had a recruiting class rank outside of the top 25 in the country, and has signed 22 four-star prospects. Conversely, since 2017, the program has spent just two weeks in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Scott Frost is entering his third season after going 5-7 in each of his first two years at him alma mater. Frost, who won a national championship as the Cornhuskers’ quarterback in 1997, needs the work he’s done recruiting to translate into wins.

Nebraska doesn’t play a Power Five opponent in nonconference play, but has Big Ten crossover games against Ohio State and Penn State along with its Big Ten West slate. If the Cornhuskers can’t get at least bowl-eligible this season, something went seriously wrong.

