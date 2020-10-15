NEBRASKA | OCT. 31 | AT MEMORIAL STADIUM

BOSS

Those fans who hoped Scott Frost would return to Lincoln and turn around the program overnight instead have had their patience tested. Frost is 9-15 in two seasons, including 6-12 in the Big Ten. Nebraska arrived at the midway point last season in position to make a run at its first postseason berth since 2016. But the Huskers lost five of their final six games, a slide that began with a four-game skid.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

BITS AND PIECES

When healthy, junior quarterback Adrian Martinez is a threat with his arm and his feet. But Martinez needs to work on cutting down on his turnovers, especially with redshirt freshman backup Luke McCaffrey waiting in the wings. … Wide receiver JD Spielman, who led the Huskers with 49 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season, left the program during the offseason and ended up at TCU. That should lead to an expanded role for sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, whose 40 catches for 443 yards were program records for a freshman. Robinson also rushed for 340 yards and was a threat as a returner. … Nebraska has to replace seven starters on defense. Top returnees include senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann (10 TFLs) and senior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle. … The Huskers’ two crossover opponents are Ohio State — the Huskers will open the season in Columbus — and Penn State. Was that payback for Frost’s complaints and eight Nebraska players filing a lawsuit against the Big Ten after the conference shut down the season back in August? Athletic director Bill Moos didn’t make that accusation directly, but he did say the Big Ten schedule-makers didn’t do the Huskers any favors.