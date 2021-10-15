NATIONALLY SPEAKING

After hitting below .300 in each of the past three matches, the Badgers have dropped to No. 4 in the nation in hitting percentage at .321 after leading that category all season. Dana Rettke continues to lead individually in that category (.500) and Sydney Hilley is tops in assists per set (12.19).
Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) hits the ball past Minnesota's Ellie Husemann (16), with teammate Wisconsin's Lauren Barnes (1), at right, in the first set of a match at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL