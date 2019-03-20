Nate Schuster - Iowa State

Nate Schuster, 6-4, 185, fr., Menomonee Falls (Menomonee Falls) 1.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Nate Schuster (No. 10, above), a 6-4 freshman from Menomonee Falls High School, has seen action in three games, totaling three points and five rebounds.
Nate Schuster, 6-4, 185, fr., Menomonee Falls (Menomonee Falls) 1.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg
Nate Schuster (No. 10, above), a 6-4 freshman from Menomonee Falls High School, has seen action in three games, totaling three points and five rebounds.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care. Help us recognize those who care.
Our Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ helps you keep up on the news.
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.