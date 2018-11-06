Sophomore forward
6-10, 240
Lakeville, Minnesota
Career numbers: 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 28 games, including 15 starts.
Scouting report: The plan was to redshirt Reuvers last season, but that changed early in the season when coach Greg Gard decided Ethan Happ didn’t have enough help in the frontcourt. Enter Reuvers, who went through major growing pains while battling with bigger, older opponents. The UW coaches liked how Reuvers was willing to scrap despite his scrawny frame, and he was in the starting lineup for 15 of the final 18 games. Reuvers, who had 13 points in a loss at Maryland, has added 25 pounds since the end of last season. He arrived at UW ranked No. 86 in the 2017 recruiting class by ESPN. Reuvers averaged 25.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game as a senior at Lakeville North High School and was a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Minnesota.
What’s your nickname? BBQ.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? John Krasinski.
Best singer on the team? Michael Ballard.
Worst dancer on the team? Taylor Currie.
In 20 years, I’ll be … : Owning my own company.