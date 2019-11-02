Junior forward | 6-11, 235
Lakeville, Minnesota
Career numbers: 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 62 games, including 49 starts.
Scouting report: Reuvers averaged 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds as a sophomore in his first full season as a starter. His 60 blocks were the fifth-most in program history and he matched the UW record with nine in a win over Stanford. Reuvers posted career highs with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Illinois and had 18 points — all in the second half — during a loss at Maryland. He shot 38.1 percent from 3-point range but will be counted on to score more in the low post now that Ethan Happ is gone. Reuvers arrived at UW ranked No. 86 in the 2017 recruiting class by ESPN. He was a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Minnesota after averaging 25.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game at Lakeville North.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Donald Trump.
Favorite TV show to binge? Seinfeld.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Damian Lillard.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Tornado Steak House.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Golf.
On Twitter and Instagram: @Reuvers35, @reuvers 35