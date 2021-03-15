 Skip to main content
NATE BUSS | WINTHROP

Nate Buss

Buss, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior from Verona, has been held scoreless in the brief action he's seen in four games with the Eagles since transferring from Northern Iowa. No. 12 Winthrop opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Friday against No. 5 Villanova in the South region. 

