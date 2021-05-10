NASHVILLE SOUNDS

Class AAA

League: Triple-A East

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Stadium: First Horizon Park

The Brewers return to Nashville after a bitter breakup in 2014, when the Sounds shocked Milwaukee by ending their 10-year relationship just as the team was finally on the verge of leaving decrepit Greer Stadium for a new downtown ballpark.

The decision led to Milwaukee sending its top prospects to the less-than-ideal settings of Colorado Springs for two seasons, then San Antonio in 2019. But after MiLB's realignment last winter, fences were mended and the Brewers will once again develop their talent in the Music City.

Manager: Rick Sweet

Player to watch: LHP Aaron Ashby

Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Crowder College in Missouri, Ashby posted a 3.50 ERA in 126 innings for Wisconsin and Carolina in 2019 and was fifth among Milwaukee's minor league pitchers with 135 strikeouts, earning the organization's pitcher of the year honors.

He spent last season at the alternate training site and performed well enough there to earn his first invitation to big league spring training, where he allowed just one run and struck out seven in three appearances spanning 2 2/3 innings.