NAKIA WATSON, redshirt soph., running back

Watson collection

DOAK WALKER AWARD

  • Nation's top running back, named after SMU legend Doak Walker
  • Past Badger winners: Jonathan Taylor (2019, 2018), Melvin Gordon (2014), Montee Ball (2012), Ron Dayne (1999)

WATSON'S 2019 SEASON

  • 74 carries, 331 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 catches, 3 receiving yards

