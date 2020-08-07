Nada Elmikashfi: Together, we can usher in a new progressive era in the state Senate and Wisconsin

I’m going to be honest, I have often doubted if people would want to hear my ideas for making our community better. After all, I have been told all my life to go back to my own country, to sit down, and to wait my turn.

But still I rise because I have learned from my community that I don’t need permission to lead, because they learned long ago that they couldn’t wait around for the people in power to give them what they needed.

People in working-class Madison rise every day to the challenges placed in front of them with very little help from their leaders in power.

I’ve been told that I have a lot to learn. And to that I say this: elected leaders must be learners and listeners. We must understand that the solutions to Madison’s problems aren’t devised in private chambers, but rather that the people of our community are the source of our policy solutions.

I have spent a great deal of time listening to voters. The platforms on my website, the issues that I talk about, each one of them comes from conversations I have had with voters. They are as much the legislators as I am, and I would be honored to serve them.