Nada Elmikashfi: Together, we can usher in a new progressive era in the state Senate and Wisconsin

Coming to America as a 6-year-old, I had both no idea of what to expect — and also high hopes for my new home. The land of opportunity and the hope for a better life all sat in front of me as I arrived in the United States. Madison has been my home since then, and for the most part, it has been a place of great opportunity for me personally.
But my family has struggled mightily to get by. Growing up, I saw through my own experiences how the housing affordability crisis, a crumbling health care system, and economic and racial disparity all conspired against our ability to succeed. Over time, I got involved in activism and worked in the halls of government, witnessing the enormous role that elected leaders have in setting the agenda in our Capitol.
One day it occurred to me that I had never once seen or heard from my state senator. I asked around and nobody at my mosque or in my neighborhood had seen any of their representatives set foot in their community for 19 years. Time and time again their voices had been shut out of the lawmaking process. It was then that I realized there were gaps in leadership in our community and that the working class deserves a seat at the table.
I declared my candidacy for the 26th state Senate District in January to create a conversation about what good government, effective representation, and true progressivism could look like. That conversation has flourished and grown into a movement.
I’m going to be honest, I have often doubted if people would want to hear my ideas for making our community better. After all, I have been told all my life to go back to my own country, to sit down, and to wait my turn.
But still I rise because I have learned from my community that I don’t need permission to lead, because they learned long ago that they couldn’t wait around for the people in power to give them what they needed.
People in working-class Madison rise every day to the challenges placed in front of them with very little help from their leaders in power.
I’ve been told that I have a lot to learn. And to that I say this: elected leaders must be learners and listeners. We must understand that the solutions to Madison’s problems aren’t devised in private chambers, but rather that the people of our community are the source of our policy solutions.
I have spent a great deal of time listening to voters. The platforms on my website, the issues that I talk about, each one of them comes from conversations I have had with voters. They are as much the legislators as I am, and I would be honored to serve them.
Together, our working-class message has assembled a broad and historic coalition of Madisonians who are ready for change. We’ve brought together moderates, progressives, Democratic Socialists, and many that are new to the democratic process. The intergenerational and multiracial diversity of our movement continues to grow as new supporters join us every day.
However, the harsh reality is that any of the progressive policies discussed in this race will never see the light of day with Robin Vos and the GOP-controlled Legislature. The only path to long-term progress in Wisconsin is building a grassroots movement that will take back our government from the special interests.
A movement is exactly what we are building.
We have had over 1,500 individual contributions all for an average of $29, including over 750 contributions of $15 or less. We have hundreds of volunteers engaging in daily conversations with voters. This grassroots energy is powered by young and historically underrepresented voters who have been drawn to our message of change.
Our momentum has won the sole endorsements of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, Madison Teachers Incorporated, American Federation of Teachers - Wisconsin, Voces de la Frontera, People for Bernie, and countless elected officials and community leaders.
We are so, so close to ushering in a new progressive era for Wisconsin. I encourage the voters to read our full platform online and join our movement for a better Madison. Together, on Aug. 12, the day after the primary election, our movement will get to work to flip key districts across the state and turn Wisconsin blue.
Finally I will leave you with this: I have the lived experience from Madison’s working class, the political experience from my time in the Capitol, and the values and courage to stand up for what I believe in, even when it is unpopular. As your state senator, I promise to fight every day for change like my life depends on it, because for many in my community, our lives do depend on it.
Nada Elmikashfi is a recent UW-Madison graduate, organizer and candidate for the 26th Senate District.
