BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE
DEC. 4 — PNC ARENA IN RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA
COACH’S CORNER
North Carolina State is 45-24 in two seasons under Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack went 24-12 last season, including 9-9 in the ACC, and made it to the quarterfinals of the postseason NIT.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Senior guard Markell Johnson (above) is North Carolina State’s leading returning scorer at 12.6 points per game. Johnson, who scored a game-high 21 points in a 79-75 loss to UW at the Kohl Center last November, led the Wolfpack with 4.2 assists per game despite dealing with a nagging back injury. He averaged 17.3 points over the final nine games of the season.
SCOUTING REPORT
North Carolina State’s backcourt is deep with Johnson, senior C.J. Bryce (11.6 ppg), junior Braxton Beverly (9.4) and junior Devon Daniels (9.3) all returning. … The frontcourt isn’t as deep or potent, especially considering the Wolfpack has to find a way to replace Torin Dorn, who led the team with 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Graduate transfer Pat Andree, who averaged 12.9 points and shot 41.9 percent from 3-point range at Lehigh last season, likely will step in as a stretch-4. Junior forward D.J. Funderburk, who began his career at Ohio State, is back after averaging 8.8 points per game last season. One frontcourt player who didn’t return is Wyatt Walker, who picked North Carolina State over UW after leaving Samford as a graduate transfer. Walker decided to pursue a pro career overseas after averaging 4.8 points and 4.5 assists last season.