Myles Burkett, QB, Wisconsin

All are welcome to my signing at 3:15 Wednesday December 15th, in the Franklin High School auditorium..media please get in touch with our AD @MrJordanHein…hope to see you all there! #OnWisconsin ❤️🤍 @FranklinSabers @FPSDistrictWI pic.twitter.com/5ROfHkEVai— Myles Burkett (@myles_burkett) December 8, 2021
Burkett, the quarterback out of Franklin High School, selected Wisconsin to continue his football career after receiving offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois and Miami (Ohio). He led Franklin to the WIAA Division 1 state title over Sun Prairie this year. The three-star recruit and Associated Press state player of the year had 3,427 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He also had 335 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.