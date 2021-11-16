 Skip to main content
Mya Nicholson, so., G/F, Janesville Craig
Nicholson is a 5-10 guard who is the leading returning scorer for the Cougars. Nicholson had an impressive fall season playing for the Cougars golf team and hopes to carry that success into the basketball season. Nicholson has plenty of range on the court — she once made seven 3-pointers in a half of a game over the summer in AAU. Teams will want to make sure she doesn’t get the hot hand.

