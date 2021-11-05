 Skip to main content
MUST-SEE TV
MUST-SEE TV

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 10.27

The Nebraska student section gets ready for the Nebraska-Wisconsin volleyball match Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Last week’s UW-Nebraska match attracted 142,437 viewers on the Big Ten Network, according to the Lincoln Journal Star That made it the most watched college volleyball match of the season on any network.

Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley hits through the block of Iowa’s Addie VanderWeide and Hannah Clayton, right, during their match earlier this season…

Wisconsin's Sydney Hilley (2) sends the ball past the defense of Iowa’s Addie VanderWeide (22) and Hannah Clayton (18) during the first set of…

