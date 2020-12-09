 Skip to main content
Multiple hat tricks by the same player?

The Badgers women's hockey record book lists 20 players who have recorded more than one hat trick, led by Hilary Knight with nine.

Cole Caufield was only the second men's player in the 2000s to score more than one hat trick for UW, joining Robbie Earl. He was actually the 43rd with multiple games of three or more goals, a list led by Bert DeHate with 15.

