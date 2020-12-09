Multiple hat tricks by the same player?

Have there been any Wisconsin Women’s team members with multiple career hat tricks? I’ve been trying to remember since Cole Caufield became the second player for the men!— Dana Hinske (@dana_hinske) December 8, 2020
The Badgers women's hockey record book lists 20 players who have recorded more than one hat trick, led by Hilary Knight with nine.
Cole Caufield was only the second men's player in the 2000s to score more than one hat trick for UW, joining Robbie Earl. He was actually the 43rd with multiple games of three or more goals, a list led by Bert DeHate with 15.
