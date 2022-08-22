Mukwonago (1-0) at Sun Prairie East (1-0)

Sun Prairie East blanked Monona Grove 55-0 behind a strong defensive effort and a balanced offense (257 yards passing and 279 yards rushing) — led by quarterback Jerry Kaminski (above), who finished with five touchdown throws, and running back Cortez LeGrant’s 126 yards rushing (one rushing TD, one receiving TD). Wynn Stang ran for 304 yards and four touchdowns in Mukwonago’s 52-28 victory over Sussex Hamilton. This game is a rematch of a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal, which Sun Prairie won 38-31 last year in Oconomowoc.