Madison Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say was involved in a groping incident at a gas station on the Near West side June 6.

Officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip in the 2500 block of Fish Hatchery Road around 10 p.m., where a woman said a stranger touched her inappropriately from behind, according to a release from Police Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Tipsters whose information leads to an arrest may qualify for a monetary reward.

