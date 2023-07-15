Final Destination 5(2011, Horror) Nicholas D'Agosto, Emma Bell POP, 5 p.m.
Beauty and the Beast(2017, Children) Emma Watson, Dan Stevens TBS, 6 p.m.
Sweet Home Alabama(2002, Romance-comedy) Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas FXM, 6:30 p.m.
Mission: Impossible — Fallout(2018, Action) Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill FX, 7 p.m.
Varsity Blues(1999, Comedy-drama) James Van Der Beek, Jon Voight CMT, 7 p.m.
Lethal Weapon 3(1992, Action) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover VH1, 8 p.m.
People are also reading…
Beauty and the Beast(2017, Children) Emma Watson, Dan Stevens TBS, 8:30 p.m.
Friday Night Lights(2004, Drama) Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke CMT, 9:30 p.m.
Con Air(1997, Action) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack TNT, 10 p.m.
Spectre(2015, Action) Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz FX, 10 p.m.