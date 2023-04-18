Iron Man (2008, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard FX, 4 p.m.
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006, Action) Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan TNT, 4 p.m.
A Valentine's Match (2020, Romance) Bethany Joy Lenz, Luke Macfarlane Hallmark, 5 p.m.
Killer Stepmom (2022, Suspense) Julia Terranova, Jillian Murray LMN, 5 p.m.
Cut, Color, Murder (2022, Mystery) Julie Gonzalo, Ryan McPartlin Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 6 p.m.
House Party (1990, Comedy) Robin Harris, Christopher Reid VH1, 6 p.m.
Bottled With Love (2019, Romance) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker Hallmark, 7 p.m.
Mother's Deadly Son (2022, Suspense) Rene Ashton, Brittany Underwood LMN, 7 p.m. '
The Fugitive (1993, Action) Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones AMC, 7 p.m.
Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths (2022, Mystery) Hunter King, Rhiannon Fish Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 8 p.m.
Trapped by My Father's Killer (2020, Suspense) Lindy Booth, Craig Olejnik LMN, 9 p.m.
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012, Action) Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone FX, 9:30 p.m.