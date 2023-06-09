Rocky Balboa (2006, Drama) Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young BBC America, 5 p.m.
Last Holiday (2006, Comedy) Queen Latifah, Gerard Depardieu VH1, 5:30 p.m.
The Bourne Supremacy (2004, Action) Matt Damon, Franka Potente Bravo, 6 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007, Fantasy) Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint E!, 7 p.m.
Interstellar (2014, Science fiction) Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway FX, 7 p.m.
Mamma Mia! (2008, Musical comedy) Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan CMT, 7 p.m.
Trophy Wife (2022, Crime drama) Erica Peeples, Sean Patrick Thomas BET, 8 p.m.
Con Air (1997, Action) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack FXM, 9 p.m.
Husband, Wife and Their Lover (2022, Suspense) Nikki Leigh, Katie Monds LMN, 9 p.m.
Burlesque (2010, Drama) Christina Aguilera CMT, 9:30 p.m.
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015, Action) Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron Paramount, 9:30 p.m.