|Date
|Game
|Aug. 18
|at McFarland
|Aug. 25
|MONROE
|Sept. 1
|at DeForest
|Sept. 8
|SAUK PRAIRIE
|Sept. 15
|MONONA GROVE
|Sept. 22
|at Fort Atkinson
|Sept. 29
|at Watertown
|Oct. 6
|at Stoughton
|Oct. 13
|PORTAGE
• Home games in BOLD CAPS
• Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted
