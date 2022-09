So far this season, the Eagles have been in some tight matchups. Besides the 35-14 loss to Reedsburg (3-0) on Aug. 26, Sauk Prairie defeated Baraboo (2-1) 23-13 to start the season and was edged by Portage (2-1) 16-14 last week to begin Badger Small Conference play. Now, they’ll play host to a Mount Horeb/Barneveld squad that has beaten DeForest (0-3) and McFarland (0-3).