MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Willy Adames

Not long ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the Padres seemed like a lock for his first MVP award but the field expanded slightly when he landed on the injured list in late July.

Since then, the Phillies' Bryce Harper has heated up. So has the Dodgers' Max Muncy. Reigning MVP Freddie Freeman of the Braves has surged, too, helping Atlanta move back into first, and veteran catcher Buster Posey has helped keep the Giants the team to beat in the NL.

The award, though, is called most "valuable," not "best player." So while each voter has his or her method of determining a player's value, it's hard to argue with Adames' value to the Brewers since he joined the team in a May 21 trade with Tampa.

At the time of that deal, Milwaukee was 21-23, four games back of the Cardinals. Since then, the Brewers have gone 51-24 and went into their off-day Monday leading the rest of the NL Central by eight games.

Adames has been a big reason why. A .197 hitter through 41 games with the Rays, he's batting .297/.378/.551 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .929 OPS while appearing in 74 of 75 games since the trade.