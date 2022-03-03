The top three
1. Brittyn Fleming, F, Minnesota State
2 (tie). Makenna Webster, F, Wisconsin
2 (tie). Anna Klein, F, Minnesota Duluth
2 (tie). Gabby Rosenthal, F, Ohio State
2 (tie). Paetyn Levis, F, Ohio State
Fleming, an Oregon native, was at the top of a tight pack in voting as the league's most underrated player. She scored a career-high 20 goals, including eight during a seven-game scoring streak to finish her season.
Team selections
Bemidji State (tie): Lindsey Featherstone, F; Taylor Nelson, F
Minnesota (tie): Abigail Boreen, F; Ella Huber, F; Savannah Norcross, F; Emily Oden, F; Makayla Pahl, G
Minnesota Duluth: Naomi Rogge, F
Minnesota State: Kennedy Bobyck, F
Ohio State (tie): Lauren Bernard, D; Paetyn Levis, F
St. Cloud State (tie): Olivia Cvar, F; Courtney Hall, F
St. Thomas: Did not participate
Wisconsin (tie): Caitlin Schneider, F; Maddi Wheeler, F