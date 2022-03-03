 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Brittyn Fleming

Minnesota State's Brittyn Fleming.

The top three

1. Brittyn Fleming, F, Minnesota State

2 (tie). Makenna Webster, F, Wisconsin

2 (tie). Anna Klein, F, Minnesota Duluth

2 (tie). Gabby Rosenthal, F, Ohio State

2 (tie). Paetyn Levis, F, Ohio State

Fleming, an Oregon native, was at the top of a tight pack in voting as the league's most underrated player. She scored a career-high 20 goals, including eight during a seven-game scoring streak to finish her season.

Team selections

Bemidji State (tie): Lindsey Featherstone, F; Taylor Nelson, F

Minnesota (tie): Abigail Boreen, F; Ella Huber, F; Savannah Norcross, F; Emily Oden, F; Makayla Pahl, G

Minnesota Duluth: Naomi Rogge, F

Minnesota State: Kennedy Bobyck, F

Ohio State (tie): Lauren Bernard, D; Paetyn Levis, F

St. Cloud State (tie): Olivia Cvar, F; Courtney Hall, F

St. Thomas: Did not participate

Wisconsin (tie): Caitlin Schneider, F; Maddi Wheeler, F

madison.com WCHA Players Choice Awards 2021-22: Voting for most underrated player
