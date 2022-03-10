MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

The top three
1. Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan
2. Mitchell Lewandowski, F, Michigan State
3. Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota
Blankenburg's contributions didn't go unnoticed by Big Ten players on a team with seven first-round draft picks. The co-captain's steady play in his end of the ice made him one of the major factors in the Wolverines being in the race for the league title. Voting for this award was tight, with 35 players getting a top-three selection.
Team selections
Michigan: Nick Blankenburg
Michigan State: Nash Nienhuis
Minnesota: Aaron Huglen
Notre Dame (tie): Cam Burke, Spencer Stastney
Ohio State: Cam Thiesing
Penn State: Connor MacEachern
Wisconsin: Liam Malmquist