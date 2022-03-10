 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER

Blankenburg

Michigan's Nick Blankenburg.

The top three

1. Nick Blankenburg, D, Michigan

2. Mitchell Lewandowski, F, Michigan State

3. Sammy Walker, F, Minnesota

Blankenburg's contributions didn't go unnoticed by Big Ten players on a team with seven first-round draft picks. The co-captain's steady play in his end of the ice made him one of the major factors in the Wolverines being in the race for the league title. Voting for this award was tight, with 35 players getting a top-three selection.

Team selections

Michigan: Nick Blankenburg

Michigan State: Nash Nienhuis

Minnesota: Aaron Huglen

Notre Dame (tie): Cam Burke, Spencer Stastney

Ohio State: Cam Thiesing

Penn State: Connor MacEachern

Wisconsin: Liam Malmquist

Most underrated player voting results for the 2021-22 madison.com Big Ten Players Choice Awards
