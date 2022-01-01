 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Most improved offensive player: Josh Seltzner, guard
0 Comments

Most improved offensive player: Josh Seltzner, guard

  • 0

After being used in a rotation at guard earlier in his career, Seltzner solidified his place in the starting unit with a strong fall camp and then put together an All-American season. A weight drop was a significant part of Seltzner’s success, as he felt more flexible and could get his pad level underneath opponents and move them off the ball.

Josh Seltzner mug

Seltzner

Seltzner’s pass blocking was the best it’s looked in his UW career, helping to keep the pocket clean from interior pressure. This was Seltzner’s first year as a full-time starter, but he’ll be trying his hand at the NFL next year.

“There was kind of a calm confidence, and that seemed to be reflected in a steady play,” Chryst said of Seltzner. “So it kind of matched the way that (he) went about it. The moments, the challenges, it seemed very confident.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish orchestra uses instruments made from recycled materials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics