Most improved offensive player: Josh Seltzner, guard

After being used in a rotation at guard earlier in his career, Seltzner solidified his place in the starting unit with a strong fall camp and then put together an All-American season. A weight drop was a significant part of Seltzner’s success, as he felt more flexible and could get his pad level underneath opponents and move them off the ball.
Seltzner’s pass blocking was the best it’s looked in his UW career, helping to keep the pocket clean from interior pressure. This was Seltzner’s first year as a full-time starter, but he’ll be trying his hand at the NFL next year.
“There was kind of a calm confidence, and that seemed to be reflected in a steady play,” Chryst said of Seltzner. “So it kind of matched the way that (he) went about it. The moments, the challenges, it seemed very confident.”