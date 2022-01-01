Most improved defensive player: Caesar Williams, cornerback

They are playing some defense in West Lafayette.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 23, 2021
Caesar Williams (@Caesar_Austin) gets the @BadgerFootball INT ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/4FneKKpfwU
Stats: 28 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups
Williams took full advantage of his sixth season in the Badgers’ program and showed he’d taken strides to clean up some of his technique mistakes that led to penalties. He was targeted 44 times this season and allowed just 19 catches and one touchdown, according to PFF. He had a career-high three picks this season, including one returned for a touchdown.
His length became an asset he could use to break up passes even if he wasn’t in perfect position, and he smarter with his physicality while covering down the field.
“Understanding who you are as a player, length, foot quickness, physicality, all that stuff comes into play with these corners,” Leonhard said. “It's such a technical game. And I think right now you're seeing it all come together for him to just trust in who he is, what his technique (is), how his eyes work, where that leads him.”