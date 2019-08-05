EVANSVILLE—John William Morning Jr., age 70, of Evansville, died Friday at home. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday August 10, 2019, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Evansville. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at church. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com.
