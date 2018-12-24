There are several accounts of the birth of Jesus.
The most familiar, perhaps the most familiar passage in the New Testament, is Luke 2:1-7. The key passage is “and she gave birth to her firstborn. She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.”
A less familiar passage is Mathew 1:18-25. My favorite passage is John 1:1-18. The key passage is “And the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us, and we saw his glory, the glory as of the Father’s only Son, full of grace and truth.”
Bishop Morlino, speaking to priests during the Christmas season, asked, “What are the accounts of the birth of Jesus?” We quickly identified the three I identified. But he said, “There is a fourth from the Book of Hebrews 10:5-7. “Therefore, when Christ came into the world, he said, “Sacrifice and offering you did not desire, but a body you prepared for me; with burnt offerings and sin offerings you were not pleased. Then I said, Here I am - As is written of me in the scroll - I have come to do your will, my God.”
Whatever is your favorite, the message is the same, the Son of God became a human being to save us.