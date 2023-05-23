Amid an investigation into the death of Monroe County K9 Kolt, the dog's handler has resigned from his position.
Detective Alex Maas was placed on administrative leave at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office while officials from Vernon and Juneau counties investigated Kolt's death.
Kolt died on May 15, after Monroe County officials say he suffered "heat-related injuries" five days prior.
The investigation remains ongoing, and its findings, said Monroe County authorities, will be released once it concludes.