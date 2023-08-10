|Date
|Game
|Aug. 18
|SUN PRAIRIE EAST
|Aug. 24
|MADISON LA FOLLETTE
|Sept. 1
|at Stoughton
|Sept. 8
|at Waunakee
|Sept. 15
|at Mount Horeb/Barneveld
|Sept. 22
|DEFOREST
|Sept. 29
|at Sauk Prairie
|Oct. 6
|at Portage
|Oct. 13
|FORT ATKINSON
• Home games in BOLD CAPS
• Games are at 7 p.m.
