Monona Grove (2-3) at DeForest (2-3

DeForest's Brody Hartig (81) celebrates his second quarter touchdown during a season-opening game against Waunakee on Aug. 19.

The Norskies have turned around things with back-to-back wins, including a 41-0 romp over Stoughton last week, after a rocky 0-3 start to the season. Quarterback Mason Keyes appears to have found his groove after throwing for 253 yards and a score on an efficient 19-of-23 passing against the Vikings. The Silver Eagles have dropped consecutive contests after falling to Mt. Horeb/Barneveld 28-6, last week. Brady Voss totaled 146 total yards, including 71 yards rushing and Monona Grove's lone score on seven attempts, in the loss.

