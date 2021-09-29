Monona Bank at Schenk's Corners sets a standard for neighborhood friendliness

Monona Bank is taking the concept of “community service” to the next level with its newly-renovated Schenk’s Corner location.
Much more than a bank branch, the historic building at 1965 Atwood Ave. now features the Rotunda Café, complimentary workspaces with high-speed Wi-Fi along with private conference rooms that can be reserved. Add in the outdoor seating under the large analog clock which still keeps perfect time and you’ve got a unique kind of banking experience.
“We really want to let the neighborhood know we what have here and what we can offer them,” says Ben Udell, senior vice president of consumer banking at Monona Bank. “The idea was to create a space where people could hang out all day long and feel comfortable doing it.”
Branch manager Aaron Embury agrees.
“I think this shows the commitment we have to the area by offering spaces to meet and gather, in addition to a full range of financial services all right here in the heart of the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood,” he says.
At the center is the Rotunda Café. Operated by Paul and Kim Schwoerer - the owners of Oasis Café in Fitchburg and Paul’s Pel’meni in downtown Madison - the Rotunda Café showcases their specialty coffee drinks, smoothies and delicious food on the east side of Madison for their first time. The café also features items made by Batch Bakehouse and Madison Sourdough.
“This is all about providing that ‘third space’ - a place away from home or the office where you can do whatever, whether it’s sitting and reading a book or working on a puzzle,” says Ben.
Designed by architect Frank Riley – whose credits include the governor’s mansion in Maple Bluff - the neoclassical, column-fronted building opened in 1923 as Security State Bank and has housed several other banks over the past century.
When Monona Bank took over the lease in 2014, they quickly realized the 9,300 square feet of space had lots of potential. As the digital banking age took hold and fewer customers were visiting in person, they saw an opportunity to offer far more than a typical bank lobby.
“There was all of this extra space to use so we started contemplating just how we could meld the future of banking into the history of this building,” says Embury.
What followed was a $1 million renovation led by Melissa Destree and Jeremy Cynkar of Destree Design Architects of Madison. The work included uncovering and polishing the original terrazzo tile floor, incorporating existing marble and turning the former bank vault into a conference room. The walls of that room are adorned with hundreds of neatly polished brass deposit boxes.
The rotunda itself features the original “1923” nameplate in the center of the tile floor and an acoustically-perfect dome that still reflects voices like it did when the bank first opened.
“There’s an incredible amount of history here,” says Udell. “The original Security State Bank was down in what’s now the Ohio Tavern. For years this was the bank for the east side, with Oscar Mayer and Kipp right there”.
Today, Monona Bank is breaking new ground by providing three private spaces for use by the public for free with an online reservation.
The Starkweather Conference Room, named for nearby Starkweather Creek, sits four people and includes a strategizing white board, a charging station, a television with an HDMI connection and Wi-Fi to keep everyone in a meeting connected.
The Yahara Conference Room, named after Dane County’s main waterway, seats five with the same white board, charging station and video conferencing features.
The Atwood Podcasting Room offers a quiet, private room where users can record their latest show uninterrupted. It seats two and features modern technology for a quality production.
Of course, the branch itself offers a full range of products and associates to serve any financial needs, including an experienced business banker and mortgage specialist. The Atwood Avenue team is also heavily involved in the local community, sponsoring activities and organizations like AtwoodFest, the Goodman Center, the MMOCA Art Walks and more.
“We’re showing our commitment to the area by offering these free spaces for people to hold meetings or spread out to work, but there is also a full-time financial services facility right here in the heart of the Atwood neighborhood,” says Embury.
East-siders are already embracing the bank’s new spaces and Rotunda Café. On a recent sunny late summer morning, a group of locals were enjoying breakfast at an outdoor table at the bustling intersection of Atwood Avenue and Winnebago Street.
“It’s amazing what they have done here,” says Susie Hobarth, who has lived in the neighborhood for five decades. “It’s great to see so many people taking advantage of it.”