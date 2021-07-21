 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mohammed Ahmed
0 Comments

Mohammed Ahmed

  • 0
Mohammed Ahmed

Country: Canada

Sport: Track and field

Event: 10,000 meters

UW sports: Cross country (2009-12); track & field (2010-14)

Previously Olympic appearances: 2016 Rio Olympics, 2012 London Olympics

Twitter: @Moh_Speed

Instagram: @moh_speed23

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why have we not seen the Boston Red Sox booked as a road favorite?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics