The guidebooks aren’t gone.
Containing reams of information about each UW institution, the annual publication is what students have flipped through for years to compare universities. Graduation rates, majors offered, photos of fall leaves and flying Frisbees on campus malls — all of those are still at students’ fingertips.
But UW campuses now place just as much, if not more, stock into providing students with digital and interactive tools.
"We have to reach students where they are," said Nichole Knutson, a digital communications specialist that works for the System’s Higher Education Location Program. "Seeing how much time students spend on mobile devices, it seemed like a natural progression on how we get information in the hands of students."
Launched in the summer of 2017, UW Journey is a mobile app students can download to their phones for free. Users can "find their fit" by creating a profile and entering information such as their zip code, academic and extracurricular interests, how far they’d like to live from their hometown and desired campus size.
The app’s algorithm spits out a list of UW campuses that fit within the student’s profile that can be shared with parents, teachers or guidance counselors. UW Journey, however, does not take into account a student’s academic qualifications, such as GPA and test scores, so a "match" doesn’t automatically mean an acceptance letter is on its way.
"They are secret shoppers," said UW System outreach specialist Joshua Rybaski, referring to this generation’s students. "They like to explore things on their own terms. This (app) gives them the comfort to do that."
Students can sign up for campus tours through the app. They have the option to enroll in text alerts or push notifications to receive reminders of admission and financial aid deadlines or upcoming ACT testing.
More than 60 percent of students are open to getting text messages from institutions, but between 58 and 78 percent of students haven’t received one, according to a 2017 report by Ruffalo Noel Levitz, a consulting company that works with colleges on enrollment management.
The System reports more than 8,600 users since the app's inception.
Knutson said one of the app’s aims is to boost the percentage of those staying in-state for school.
A System report shows the percent of Wisconsin students attending a UW school as an undergraduate has shrunk from 82 percent in 2008 to about 77 percent in 2017.