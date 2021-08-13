 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
0 Comments

Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi

  • 0
Mitchell Lane, Jacob Benson (copy)

Lodi's Mitchell Lane (65) helps make a double-team block during a non-conference game against Kewaunee last spring.

The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What will Tropical Depression Fred do next?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics